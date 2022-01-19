Officials work to restore power as outage affects police phones

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to restore power to an area southwest of Topeka as a widespread outage affects phones at the Carbondale Police Department.

The Carbondale Police Department says on Wednesday, Jan. 19, a widespread power outage has affected officer and department phones. It said phones may not forward to officers’ cell phones.

In an abundance of caution, CPD has suggested residents reach out to Osage Co. Dispatch at 785-828-3121 if assistance is needed. Dispatch can reach out to an on-duty officer.

The Evergy Outage map shows an outage southwest of Topeka affecting residents in Carbondale, Scranton and Burlingame. About 1,250 customers have been affected.

The outage was first reported just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and power is expected to be restored around 1:15 p.m.

