Manhattan COVID testing site closes due to weather as county sees 15% of all cases in first 20 days of 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE COVID-19 testing site in Manhattan has closed due to extreme cold as Riley County sees 15% of all COVID cases within the first 20 days of 2022.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the Riley County Health Department says two more residents have died after they tested positive for COVID-19. It said a 68-year-old unvaccinated male who tested positive on Jan. 7, died on Jan. 15 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. A 98-year-old unvaccinated female who tested positive on Jan. 10, died at the hospital on Jan. 14. Their passing brings the total number of deaths in the county due to COVID to 70.

RCHD said it has also found 636 new cases of the virus in the county and 595 recoveries since its Jan. 12 report. Currently, there are 1,056 active cases in the county.

According to the Health Department, the percent of positive test results slightly spiked from 20% to 22.5% for the last two-week period. It said the 1,653 new cases found since Jan. 1 now represent 15% of all cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

“We have not yet seen the peak of the Omicron surge, but we hope that will happen in the next week or two,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital said it currently has 19 COVID-positive patients in its care. Five patients are in the ICU, four of whom are unvaccinated. Four of the five are also on ventilators. Of the 14 on the medical floor, 8 of them are vaccinated.

RCHD said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment drive-through COVID testing site at Manhattan Town Center closed at noon on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 20, due to extreme cold. The site will then be moved indoors to Pottorf Hall, at 1710 Avery Ave in CiCo Park, at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. No appointments are necessary, however, signage and instructions should be followed at the testing site to ensure safety.

The Health Department also said residents should be advised, results from the KDHE testing site are taking at least seven days to process due to the high volume of testing.

“Whether you are able to access testing or not, please stay home if you are sick,” said Gibbs. “Thankfully, most people who get Omicron have mild cases and feel better after several days. Anytime you are sick you should rest, drink plenty of fluids, and stay away from others as much as possible.”

On Tuesday, KDHE announced state staff will end contact tracing in February and authorized school districts to end tracing procedures immediately, for at least 30 days. RCHD said the volume of COVID cases is more than staff can process. Several districts in Kansas, including USD 383, announced closures last week due to staffing shortages.

“Contact tracing is not feasible at this time due to the high number of new cases,” said Gibbs. “Like many other counties in Kansas, Riley County has officially adopted the updated KDHE guidelines and recommendations to end contact tracing at schools. As the COVID response evolves, we will continue to do everything we can to provide service, support, and guidance to the community.”

Also on Friday, RCHD said it will partner with Manhattan Town Center to offer a free COVID vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in suite 660 at the mall. The youth vaccine will not be available. Appointments are required and can be scheduled HERE.

