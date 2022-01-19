Man found cold but safe in vehicle stuck in rural area of Jefferson County

GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was found cold but safe Wednesday morning in his car that was stuck in a rural area of Jefferson County, authorities said.

The man was reported to have been located around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in an area north of US-24 highway and Douglas Road, northeast of the town of Grantville.

Authorities said the man indicated he had been in his vehicle for around 24 hours at the time he was located.

An ambulance had been sent to the area to check on the man, said Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.