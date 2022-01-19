Lyon Co. residents warned of planned maintenance at Emergency Communications Center

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Lyon Co. have been warned the Emergency Communications Center will undergo routine maintenance which could affect calls to emergency services.

The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to inform the public it will undergo planned yearly maintenance from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

During the maintenance, LCECC said its entire system will be impacted. It said 911 and non-emergency lines will be forwarded to backup multiline phones.

LCECC said these phones do not have the same call capacity as the usual handling system, which may cause potential delays if call volumes are high.

If residents call 911 or the non-emergency number at 620-343-4225 and receive a busy signal, LCECC asked them to hang up and try again. If calls ring for a prolonged amount of time, residents should continue to wait and a dispatcher will answer the call as soon as possible.

LCECC said texts to 911 services and enhanced mapping will not be available during this time.

