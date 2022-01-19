Advertisement

Lyon Co. residents warned of planned maintenance at Emergency Communications Center

Lyon Co. Emergency Communications warns residents of impending maintenance that may impact...
Lyon Co. Emergency Communications warns residents of impending maintenance that may impact calls to emergency services on Jan. 19, 2022.(Lyon Co. Emergency Communications)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Lyon Co. have been warned the Emergency Communications Center will undergo routine maintenance which could affect calls to emergency services.

The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to inform the public it will undergo planned yearly maintenance from midnight to 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

During the maintenance, LCECC said its entire system will be impacted. It said 911 and non-emergency lines will be forwarded to backup multiline phones.

LCECC said these phones do not have the same call capacity as the usual handling system, which may cause potential delays if call volumes are high.

If residents call 911 or the non-emergency number at 620-343-4225 and receive a busy signal, LCECC asked them to hang up and try again. If calls ring for a prolonged amount of time, residents should continue to wait and a dispatcher will answer the call as soon as possible.

LCECC said texts to 911 services and enhanced mapping will not be available during this time.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
KDHE to abandon contact tracing come February
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Topeka JUMP hosts rally against payday lenders on Jan. 19, 2022.
As payday lenders charge up to 391% interest, community leaders call on Kansas legislators for change
Cashmere is selling the colorful snack.
Chiefs celebrated on National Popcorn Day
FILE
Manhattan COVID testing site closes due to weather as county sees 15% of all cases in first 20 days of 2022
Mahkayla Cole, a senior at JCHS, has been chosen to play at Carnegie Hall in February.
Kansas student chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall as one of highest-rated high school performers
Tryouts for the Topeka Tropics will be held on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events...
Community invited to watch open tryouts for Topeka Tropics