Advertisement

KU, K-State game to air only on ESPN+

FILE - Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr. is mobbed by his teammates after their 58-57 victory...
FILE - Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr. is mobbed by his teammates after their 58-57 victory over Iowa State during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. Barry Brown Jr. made a layup with less than 5 seconds remaining to give Kansas State the lead and win. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(WIBW)
By Jon Janes
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is alerting KU and K State basketball fans that the January 22 KU v K State game in Manhattan will only be aired on ESPN+.

For the last two years, WIBW TV has gotten complaints about having to pay an extra $4.99 for ESPN+ streaming service access.  This morning an 80-year-old fan complained that she lives in a small town and can’t go out to a restaurant to watch the game.

Big XII Commissioner Bob Bowlsby signed the deal with ESPN for games starting in 2020, and the deal goes through the 2024-2025 season.  When the ESPN+ deal started, Bowlsby told KSHB in Kansas City that the deal was what he said was on the “....right side of technology.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
KDHE to abandon contact tracing come February
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an...
Allen, Mahomes, Stafford star on wild-card weekend
K-State and KU men's hoops hit the court last night and more.
Morning Sports
K-State vs. Texas, Jan. 18, 2022
K-State wins second-straight over Top 25 team
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Braun (2) in the second...
Braun’s go-ahead three lifts No. 7 KU over Oklahoma