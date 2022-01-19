KU, K-State game to air only on ESPN+

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is alerting KU and K State basketball fans that the January 22 KU v K State game in Manhattan will only be aired on ESPN+.

For the last two years, WIBW TV has gotten complaints about having to pay an extra $4.99 for ESPN+ streaming service access. This morning an 80-year-old fan complained that she lives in a small town and can’t go out to a restaurant to watch the game.

Big XII Commissioner Bob Bowlsby signed the deal with ESPN for games starting in 2020, and the deal goes through the 2024-2025 season. When the ESPN+ deal started, Bowlsby told KSHB in Kansas City that the deal was what he said was on the “....right side of technology.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.