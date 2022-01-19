KDHE closes COVID-19 testing sites as extreme cold creeps across eastern Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As extremely cold temperatures creep across eastern Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has closed some testing sites and opened temporary ones in warmer locations.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says operational changes have been made to COVID-19 testing sites all over the state due to extreme cold.

For Topeka locations, the KDHE said the following sites have closed:

Hummer Sports Park (515 SW Tuffy Kellogg Dr.): Closed Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21.

Walmart (2630 SE California Ave.): Will close Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21.

The KDHE said both sites will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. In the meantime, a temporary testing site will open on Thursday and Friday at the breezeway of the Curtis State Office Building, 1000 SW Jackson St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Lawerence, the Department said the testing site at Walmart, 3300 Iowa St., will be closed on Thursday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday. A temporary testing site will be opened on Thursday at United Methodist Church West Campus, 867 US Hwy. 40, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manhattan testing site will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.

To find a free testing site near you, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.