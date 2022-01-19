Kansas student chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall as one of highest-rated high school performers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One high school student from Kansas has been chosen to perform at Carnegie Hall, making her one of the highest-rated high school performers in the world.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says Junction City High School senior Mahkayla Cole has been chosen to play at Carnegie Hall in New York City for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series in February.

Cole plans to perform Vocal Alto 2 with the High School Honors Concert Choir, which puts her as one of the highest-rated high school performers on the globe.

USD 475 said Cole auditioned for the series earlier in 2022 and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is due to her talent, dedication and achievements shown on her application and audition recording.

“I’m so excited to see and perform at Carnegie Hall and share my passion for music with other talented musicians,” Cole said. “I also feel so honored to hear and learn from famous composers. I cannot wait.”

Cole will join 47 students from the U.S., Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam and South Korea in New York for five days in February for the chance to learn from world-renowned conductors, get a taste of New York City and perform at a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.

The District said Cole has studied music for a decade and is a member of the Junction City High School Chamber Choir, Wind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, and Marching Band. She has been selected as an honor musician for District Bands, the All-Star Band at Kansas State University and twice for K-State’s Summer Choral Institute.

USD 475 said Cole has achieved superior ratings in both her vocal solo pieces at the Kansas Music Education Association’s Solo and Ensemble Festivals, an excellent rated Marimba solo and has been a member of two superior-rated percussion ensembles.

Geary Co. Schools said the Honors Instrumental Performance and Honors Choral Performace will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6, and are open to the public. Tickets can be purchased through the Carnegie Hall box office.

