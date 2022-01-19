Advertisement

Kansas COVID clusters jump; new cases remain high, but show signs of slowing

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of new COVID cases in Kansas took another jump, but data so far from the current week could be encouraging.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s dashboard update Wednesday showed 39,326 new cases since the report was last updated Friday. The state also saw 151 new hospitalizations and reported 128 additional COVID-related deaths. Among the new deaths is a child in the 0 to 9 year old age group. It is the fourth death in that age group since the pandemic began.

KDHE did not provide an update Monday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

KDHE’s chart of daily case numbers shows the single-day record for Jan. 11, 2022 grew to 7,305 cases as more results came in. The next day, Jan. 12, also topped 7,000 cases for a single day (7,059). Single-day totals since then have been trending down. However, the numbers could continue to grow to some extent, with some reporting likely delayed due to the holiday weekend.

Regardless of exact case numbers, the state’s positivity rate remains high. For the week of Jan. 9, 2022, KDHE shows 30.24 percent of tests came back positive.

Kansas also saw a jump in the number of active COVID clusters. Wednesday’s update shows 275 in all, up from 218 in the Jan. 12 update. Of those, 34 active clusters are in schools, up from 26 the week prior. Long-term care facilities have 165 active clusters this week, a jump from 121 last Wednesday.

Exposure locations (those with five or more cases in the past 14 days) listed in this week’s report include: Shawnee Co. Jail, Topeka Correctional, KNI, Topeka Rescue Mission, Atchison Elementary and High Schools, Maur Hill-Mount Academy (Atchison), Sabetha High School, USD 321 Rossville, USD 377 Effingham, Koch & Co. (Seneca), Aldersgate - The Gardens (Topeka), Apostolic Christian Home (Sabetha), Lexington Park and Rehab (Topeka), Meadowlark Hills (Manhattan), Midland Care (Topeka), and Providence Living Center (Topeka).

