Advertisement

Kansans take home top prizes in WU essay contest

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Kansans took home the top prizes in Washburn University’s latest essay contest.

Washburn University says it is excited to announce the winners of its joint essay competition with Clark University in Worcester, Mass.

WU said the Paul Family Foundation sponsored the competitions, which were announced in the fall of 2021, and the essays were judged by faculty at both institutions.

Students were challenged to determine current U.S. national economic and social trends, posit the most likely impact of the trends by 2025, hypothesize how the trends will impact professional careers and speculate how the student hopes to contribute to the future of those trends in the U.S.

Washburn said the top three essayists from its students were:

  • First place: John Forrer, senior political science major from Topeka, Kansas, receiving a $10,000 scholarship
  • Second place: Karrington Payne, a sophomore in the School of Applied Studies from Sabetha, Kansas, receiving a $5,000 scholarship
  • Third place: Brooklyn Bloom, a junior psychology major from Topeka, Kansas, receiving a $2,000 scholarship

WU said fourth through eighth place also received honorable mention:

  • Jennifer Jackson, a senior forensic anthropology major from Mayetta, Kansas
  • Alexander Crane, a senior psychology major from St. Marys, Kansas
  • Jacob Konarski, junior in the School of Business from Northglenn, Colorado
  • Triston Hopkins, a senior kinesiology major from Ozawkie, Kansas
  • Trenese Loyd, senior health services administration major from Topeka, Kansas

“We were excited to see the level of enthusiasm and participation in our first year for the essay competition where students wrote about a multitude of topics including the Great Resignation, the future of social work and disparities in media coverage,” said JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president for academic affairs. “Washburn University is thankful to the Paul Family Foundation for creating this opportunity for our students and for their generosity in awarding scholarships for the top essays.”

WU said Clark University, which also released its winners on Wednesday, has a similar history. The institutions’ earliest benefactors, Jonas Clark and Ichabod Washburn, were both successful businessmen who recognized the value and importance of education. Their financial generosity assured both universities could survive in perilous times. From their founding, it said both institutions welcomed students regardless of racial, ethnic or religious background.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
KDHE to abandon contact tracing come February
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

With messy tax season ahead, BBB urges Kansans to file early, electronically
With messy tax season ahead, BBB urges Kansans to file early, electronically
RCPD attempts to identify the woman in the photos on Jan. 19, 2022, in relation with a Jan. 15...
RCPD attempts to identify woman in connection with Menard’s Card theft, purchases
Community Blood Center of Topeka
Blood shortage hits home as pandemic leaves hospitals in need
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Murder victim’s phone used to call 911 nearly 12 hours before police arrived on the scene
KDHE Covid Testing Site
KDHE closes COVID-19 testing sites as extreme cold creeps across eastern Kansas