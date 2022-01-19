Kansans take home top prizes in WU essay contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Kansans took home the top prizes in Washburn University’s latest essay contest.

Washburn University says it is excited to announce the winners of its joint essay competition with Clark University in Worcester, Mass.

WU said the Paul Family Foundation sponsored the competitions, which were announced in the fall of 2021, and the essays were judged by faculty at both institutions.

Students were challenged to determine current U.S. national economic and social trends, posit the most likely impact of the trends by 2025, hypothesize how the trends will impact professional careers and speculate how the student hopes to contribute to the future of those trends in the U.S.

Washburn said the top three essayists from its students were:

First place: John Forrer, senior political science major from Topeka, Kansas, receiving a $10,000 scholarship

Second place: Karrington Payne, a sophomore in the School of Applied Studies from Sabetha, Kansas, receiving a $5,000 scholarship

Third place: Brooklyn Bloom, a junior psychology major from Topeka, Kansas, receiving a $2,000 scholarship

WU said fourth through eighth place also received honorable mention:

Jennifer Jackson, a senior forensic anthropology major from Mayetta, Kansas

Alexander Crane, a senior psychology major from St. Marys, Kansas

Jacob Konarski, junior in the School of Business from Northglenn, Colorado

Triston Hopkins, a senior kinesiology major from Ozawkie, Kansas

Trenese Loyd, senior health services administration major from Topeka, Kansas

“We were excited to see the level of enthusiasm and participation in our first year for the essay competition where students wrote about a multitude of topics including the Great Resignation, the future of social work and disparities in media coverage,” said JuliAnn Mazachek, vice president for academic affairs. “Washburn University is thankful to the Paul Family Foundation for creating this opportunity for our students and for their generosity in awarding scholarships for the top essays.”

WU said Clark University, which also released its winners on Wednesday, has a similar history. The institutions’ earliest benefactors, Jonas Clark and Ichabod Washburn, were both successful businessmen who recognized the value and importance of education. Their financial generosity assured both universities could survive in perilous times. From their founding, it said both institutions welcomed students regardless of racial, ethnic or religious background.

