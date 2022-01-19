K-State wins second-straight over Top 25 team

AUSTIN, Texas (WIBW) - After an 0-4 start in Big 12 play, K-State men’s basketball picked up their second-straight win over a ranked opponent Tuesday night, topping No. 23 Texas 66-65 on the road.

Nijel Pack scored the go-ahead — and ultimately final — bucket with 1:13 remaining to seal the Wildcats’ win.

Mark Smith led K-State scorers with 22, while Pack added 16.

K-State improves to 2-4 in conference play after beating No. 19 Texas Tech over the weekend.

Up next, the ‘Cats host No. 7 KU in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday.

