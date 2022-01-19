Jury trial set for man charged with killing an infant in a wrong-way crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was bound over for trial Tuesday for the killing of an infant in a wrong-way head-on crash in March 2021.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, said Troy Vsetecka was charged in April with reckless murder in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, aggravated endangering a child, burglary of a dwelling, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Topeka Police were called to the intersection of SW 5th and Polk on March 30, 2021, on a report of a wrong-way crash. They said a white SUV, driven by Vsetecka, hit a car head-on at a high rate of speed.

Three adults and a 7-month old child were inside the car. The toddler died at the scene and the adults were taken to a local hospital.

Police said Vsetecka tried to run from the scene of the crash and hide in a nearby home but was chased by officers and arrested.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday the judge found probable cause that Vsetecka committed the felonies and also added charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving the wrong direction on a one-way road, transporting an open container, and reckless driving.

Vsetecka’s trial is set for September 20, 2022, and he remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.

