Advertisement

Jury trial set for man charged with killing an infant in a wrong-way crash

Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was bound over for trial Tuesday for the killing of an infant in a wrong-way head-on crash in March 2021.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, said Troy Vsetecka was charged in April with reckless murder in the second degree, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, aggravated endangering a child, burglary of a dwelling, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Topeka Police were called to the intersection of SW 5th and Polk on March 30, 2021, on a report of a wrong-way crash. They said a white SUV, driven by Vsetecka, hit a car head-on at a high rate of speed.

Three adults and a 7-month old child were inside the car. The toddler died at the scene and the adults were taken to a local hospital.

Police said Vsetecka tried to run from the scene of the crash and hide in a nearby home but was chased by officers and arrested.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday the judge found probable cause that Vsetecka committed the felonies and also added charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving the wrong direction on a one-way road, transporting an open container, and reckless driving.

Vsetecka’s trial is set for September 20, 2022, and he remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
KDHE to abandon contact tracing come February
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an...
Allen, Mahomes, Stafford star on wild-card weekend
Jose Escalante-Corchado
4-year-old girl found bludgeoned, mom killed in Kansas City
Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Wednesday morning in west Topeka
The KBI is looking for Raymond Beard, 83, last seen January 16, 2022.
Silver Alert issued for Topeka man last heard from requesting roadside assistance