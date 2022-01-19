Jeff West FCCLA Good Kids enjoyed giving over the holidays

MERIDEN (WIBW) -- This mid-January week, we are saluting and thanking the Jefferson West High School and Middle School Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). The group adopted four children for the holidays. And it’s never too late to say “thank you” for their efforts at Christmas time!

This is the 14th year that both chapters have participated in helping Jefferson County families. They spent an afternoon shopping for Christmas gifts and then wrapping them at the school. The gifts were then delivered to God’s StoreHouse in Meriden for delivery. Attending the shopping excursion were from left to right Addysn Matthews, Nataleigh Holguin, Kierstyn Sutton, Jaida Wohletz, Anel Khabyl, Kinley Harr, Hannah Meyer, Braxdon Penry and Dearah Garrett.

The wrapping team consisted of Reese Stove, Kaytlin Holman, Kinley Harr, Dearah Garrett, Sophia Cozadd and Braxdon Penry. In the back is Kalen O’Neal, Chase Holman, Caroline Small, Josey Dove and Kierstyn Sutton. We will get their photo on too!

And a special thanks to the Jeff West FCCLA Advisor Leslie Abbott for nominating them and letting us know about their story. Moms, dads and teachers can do that too... let us know about your Good Kid’s accomplishments by e-mailing me here at the station; ralph.hipp@wibw.com.

