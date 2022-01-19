Advertisement

Garden City museum features Bob Dole, honors legacy

An exhibit featuring and honoring Bob Dole is displayed inside the Finney County Historical Museum in Garden City, Kan.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A little more than a month after Senator Bob Dole died at the age of 98, a museum in southwest Kansas is featuring an exhibit honoring his life and legacy. The Finney County Historical Museum in Garden City is hosting a “Bob Dole” exhibit filled with photos and facts about the decorated war hero, former senator and presidential nominee.

After Dole’s death, the Finney County Historical Museum decided to honor him in a special way.

“After the death of Senator Dole in December, it just seemed like this was an appropriate exhibit, so we went to work,” said Finney County Historical Society Executive Director Steve Quakenbush.

The reading and photo exhibit, free of admission, is displayed as visitors walk in. The goal of the exhibit entitled “Bob Dole, One of the greatest of the Greatest Generation,” is to educate the public about Dole’s accomplishments and honor him for his decades of service to his country.

Dole visited Finney County in 2014 during a gratitude tour of all 105 Kansas counties. Garden City natives Keith and Candy Downer remember that tour’s stop in their city and the community’s reaction.

“The excitement of it, of him being here, it wasn’t like this, ‘well, he’s going to be here such and such.’ No, it was talked about days in advance,” Keith Downer said.

Candy Downer said she remembers the excitement leading up to Dole’s 2014 visit.

“I can remember people talking about it and planning on going to see him wherever he was going to be at,” she said.

Steve and Candy said Dole “had a great way of connecting with people” and “was just a great Kansan.”

“He represented the Kansas people and he never forgot where he from from was a big thing,” Candy said.

Bob Dole’s exhibit at the Finney County Historical Museum will be featured through Mid March. Viewing hours are 1 to 5 p.m. daily at the museum located at 403 S 4th St,, in Garden City.

