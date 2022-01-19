Flags lowered to half staff to honor McPherson EMT

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ordered flags throughout McPherson County to be flown at half-staff from sunup to sundown on Thursday in honor of McPherson Emergency Medical Technician Randall Willems, who died from COVID-19-related medical complications.

“Randall served the McPherson community as a dedicated first responder and a firefighter for many years,” Kelly said. “He was deeply committed to keeping his community safe - and he was an honorable public servant. I offer my condolences to his family, friends and the entire McPherson community during this challenging time.”

Mr. Willems was scheduled to be interred on Thursday at 10 a.m. in McPherson.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.