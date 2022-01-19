Community invited to watch open tryouts for Topeka Tropics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to watch open tryouts for the Topeka Tropics Arena Football team on Friday.

On behalf of Visit Topeka, the Greater Topeka Partnership says the Topeka Tropics Arena Football team will host open tryouts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr.

“It’s really special to see Topeka standing up its own indoor football team,” said Mike Bell, vice president of sports sales and marketing for Visit Topeka. “We hope Friday’s tryouts allow Tyus Jackson and his fellow coaching staff to add some of our best local and regional talent to their roster. I can’t wait to see the Tropics’ new players and potential stars take the field next month for an unforgettable opening season.”

Tryouts will be open for the public to watch.

The Tropics said on Facebook tryout registration will be available on-site for free.

