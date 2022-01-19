Advertisement

Braun’s go-ahead three lifts No. 7 KU over Oklahoma

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Braun (2) in the second...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, right, celebrates with teammate Christian Braun (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - A Christian Braun three-pointer with 13 seconds left pushed KU to their fourth Big 12 win Tuesday night, 67-64 over Oklahoma on the road.

KU led by as many as 12 early in the second half, before finding themselves down six with nine minutes to go.

“In the Big 12, every game’s not over till it’s really over,” Braun said after the game. “We made our runs, they made their runs.”

After regaining the lead, OU’s Jordan Goldwire made a layup to tie things up at 62 with 36 seconds left. Out of a timeout, KU senior Ochai Agbaji kicked to Braun on the wing for the go-ahead three.

Bill Self elected to foul on the Sooners’ next possession, and Goldwire knocked down both free throws. Oklahoma fouled Braun with 4 seconds left; he answered with two free throws of his own.

An OU half-court Hail Mary hit the glass, and KU escaped Norman with a three-point win.

Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 16 (6-11) while hauling in eight boards. Braun added 15 points, while Agbaji pitched in 10 — all in the second half.

KU is now 15-2 on the year and 4-1 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks wrap up a two-game road swing at K-State Saturday in the Sunflower Showdown.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
Seaman School District has put a pause on contact tracing
USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases

Latest News

K-State vs. Texas, Jan. 18, 2022
K-State wins second-straight over Top 25 team
West head coach Jesse Nelson, from Olpe, Kan. during the McDonald's All-American girls...
Olpe’s Jesse Nelson named NFHS National Coach of the Year
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an...
Allen vs. Mahomes revisited as Bills face Chiefs once more
Washburn men's hoops took on the second team in the country and more.
Morning Sports