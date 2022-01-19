Braun’s go-ahead three lifts No. 7 KU over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - A Christian Braun three-pointer with 13 seconds left pushed KU to their fourth Big 12 win Tuesday night, 67-64 over Oklahoma on the road.

KU led by as many as 12 early in the second half, before finding themselves down six with nine minutes to go.

“In the Big 12, every game’s not over till it’s really over,” Braun said after the game. “We made our runs, they made their runs.”

After regaining the lead, OU’s Jordan Goldwire made a layup to tie things up at 62 with 36 seconds left. Out of a timeout, KU senior Ochai Agbaji kicked to Braun on the wing for the go-ahead three.

Bill Self elected to foul on the Sooners’ next possession, and Goldwire knocked down both free throws. Oklahoma fouled Braun with 4 seconds left; he answered with two free throws of his own.

An OU half-court Hail Mary hit the glass, and KU escaped Norman with a three-point win.

Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 16 (6-11) while hauling in eight boards. Braun added 15 points, while Agbaji pitched in 10 — all in the second half.

KU is now 15-2 on the year and 4-1 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks wrap up a two-game road swing at K-State Saturday in the Sunflower Showdown.

“Every night you don’t know what you’re going to get. You’ve got to compete.”@Ballin25Braun did just that tonight 👊 pic.twitter.com/e9uZzJgmbR — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 19, 2022

