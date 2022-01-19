Blood shortage hits home as pandemic leaves hospitals in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Blood Center for Topeka said it is receiving lower donations than normal as the nationwide blood shortage continues in 2022.

“It’s been going on probably since the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, we’ve had a lot of blood drives that have not been going on,” said CBC Topeka Site Manager Cynthia Kerns.

A nationwide blood shortage hits home in Kansas and with January being National Blood Donor Month, KDHE and The Kansas Trauma Program encourage people to donate blood to help hospitals. KDHE said the critical shortage can put hospitals at risk.

“Working from home is kind of the new normal now. A lot of schools are remote or not letting businesses in to do the blood drives,” said Kerns.

The Community Blood Center lab in Kansas City, where CBC Topeka takes their blood to be distributed, assists more than 70 hospitals in the Greater KC area -- including all three Topeka hospitals.

“Ours [blood] does try to stay in the community. If we have extra we’ll send it elsewhere but at this time, we’re just trying to meet the needs of our hospitals that we serve.”

CBC Topeka reports at least a one-to-two-day supply of critical blood types. Much less than their pre-pandemic numbers that had a weekly supply surplus to help meet the hospital’s needs.

“That’s barring any emergencies or anything else that would need even more blood,” said Kerns.

A spokesperson with the American Red Cross said blood drives at schools and colleges nationwide are down 62% since the pandemic began. The total number of donors is down 10%. As for the Kansas-Oklahoma region, they said blood collections have been 20-25% below what’s expected for this time of year.

The percentage of appointments filled in January improved from 47% a couple of weeks ago to 70% now which is good news to them. But looking to February, less than 34% of appointments are currently filled.

“Anybody that can encourage that and help that or set up a drive if they can or try to have a drive in the center, whichever works. Anything helps.”

Kerns encourages those donating to bring family and friends along.

The City of Topeka and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive on February 11 at the Hillcrest Community Center. We have a link available here to schedule an appointment.

To find the nearest blood donation location, click HERE, HERE, or HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.