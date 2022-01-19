Advertisement

#BettyWhiteChallenge rakes in thousands for Topeka animal shelter

FILE - Jill Rappaport with Betty White and Jill’s beloved rescue dog, Rubie
FILE - Jill Rappaport with Betty White and Jill’s beloved rescue dog, Rubie
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The #BettyWhiteChallenge has helped Helping Hands Humane Society rake in over $11,000 and counting so far.

A spokesperson for Helping Hands Humane Society tells 13 NEWS that numbers for the #BettyWhiteChallenge are still coming in. However, so far, the shelter has raised at least $11,500.

HHHS said $6,000 in donations was made on its website, while $5,000 came through Facebook and $800 and counting came in cash.

As well as still counting cash, HHHS said staff has also not yet been able to count checks.

HHHS took to Facebook on Jan. 5 to notify the community it would participate in the challenge after many of its followers gave the suggestion.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge was brought to life by fans after she passed on New Year’s Eve to celebrate her life, a legacy of helping animals and her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, which she did not make it to. Betty reportedly loved and celebrated animals throughout her life and supported various animal welfare organizations through volunteer work, serving on boards, advocation and donations.

To donate to Helping Hands Humane Society, at 5720 SW 21st St., click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
KDHE to abandon contact tracing come February
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret

Latest News

Tooth loss may contribute to cognitive impairment, dementia in seniors according to study
Midday in Kansas
Wichita police arrested 32-year-old Daniel Alonzo-Hernandez of Wichita on a charge of unlawful...
Wichita Public Schools para arrested for unlawful sexual relations
FILE - Kansas State guard Barry Brown Jr. is mobbed by his teammates after their 58-57 victory...
KU, K-State game to air only on ESPN+
FILE
Report indicates pandemic, racism exacerbated food insecurity in Native communities