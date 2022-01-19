BettyWhiteChallenge rakes in thousands for Topeka animal shelter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The #BettyWhiteChallenge has helped Helping Hands Humane Society rake in over $11,000 and counting so far.

A spokesperson for Helping Hands Humane Society tells 13 NEWS that numbers for the #BettyWhiteChallenge are still coming in. However, so far, the shelter has raised at least $11,500.

HHHS said $6,000 in donations was made on its website, while $5,000 came through Facebook and $800 and counting came in cash.

As well as still counting cash, HHHS said staff has also not yet been able to count checks.

HHHS took to Facebook on Jan. 5 to notify the community it would participate in the challenge after many of its followers gave the suggestion.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge was brought to life by fans after she passed on New Year’s Eve to celebrate her life, a legacy of helping animals and her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, which she did not make it to. Betty reportedly loved and celebrated animals throughout her life and supported various animal welfare organizations through volunteer work, serving on boards, advocation and donations.

To donate to Helping Hands Humane Society, at 5720 SW 21st St., click HERE.

