Wamego USD 320 closes COVID testing site due to illness-driven staff shortage

FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Public Schools USD 320 has closed its COVID-19 testing site due to an illness-driven staffing shortage.

Wamego USD 320 says due to illness with USD 320 COVID Testing Center staff, the Center will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at noon. Testing will be suspended until further notice.

The District apologized, however, it said it is unable to provide service if there are not enough people to do so. If residents are symptomatic, they should assume they have COVID-19 and stay home, it said.

For those completing test-to-stay, USD 320 said it will test individuals in the program when it is able to do so.

