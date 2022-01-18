Advertisement

Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Two large school districts in Kansas have canceled classes this week as COVID-19 cases surge among their staff and students.

Olathe Public Schools and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday. There were no classes Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The closure includes before- and after-school care programs.

Olathe Superintendent, Brent Yeager, said the cancellations were unavoidable as more than 800 school employees — about 20% of all Olathe schools’ staff — were out sick heading into this week. Yeager said more than 1,500 students had the virus last week.

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools reported it had 200 teaching positions unfilled Friday.

The virus-driven school staff shortage means there are not enough teachers to conduct online remote classes, Yeager said.

Three Wichita-area elementary schools — Cessna, Spaght, and Linwood — will be closed on Tuesday, also because of staff absences and a lack of replacements, said district spokeswoman Susan Arensman.

Wichita district officials warned parents last week that closures were possible as COVID-19 cases surge. The district said in a report issued Friday that 301 staff members and more than 1,100 students tested positive for COVID-19. The district already had about 4,500 students and nearly 650 staff in quarantine.

Three Catholic elementary schools in Wichita also will close on Tuesday. Christ the King, St. Francis of Assisi, and Magdalen will be closed Tuesday, with St. Francis and Magdalen also closed Wednesday, Wichita Catholic Schools superintendent Janet Eaton said.

The latest school closures follow the closures of several other Kansas districts last week due to the surging virus. Those districts included Eudora, Desoto, Manhattan-Ogden, Bonner Springs, and El Dorado.

Some churches in Wichita have also returned to requiring members to wear masks during services.

Plymouth Congregational Church’s decision to require masks again has received mixed reactions, Senior Minister Don Olsen said.

“There are people who aren’t as happy as other people are to put a mask on,” Olsen said. “But we do believe in the community and being supportive of the community and protecting other people’s health.”

College Hill United Methodist Church is requiring masks, giving out COVID-19 rapid tests, and had a vaccination clinic on Saturday, the Rev. Jill Sander-Chali said.

“If there’s something we can do, by and large, this congregation says sign me up,” Sander-Chali said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
Seaman School District has put a pause on contact tracing
USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases
The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates with teammate quarterback...
Mahomes leads Chiefs to 42-21 wild-card romp over Steelers

Latest News

Gas prices are inching up again, nearing an average of $3 per gallon in Kansas, according to AAA.
Gas prices up slightly, nearing average of $3 per gallon again
A semitrailer driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Montgomery County,...
Semi driver killed Monday in Montgomery County crash
Testing demand has Children’s Mercy facing “critical shortage” of supplies, others also seeing delays
Salute Our Heroes: Halley Robinett fights fires while attending K-State