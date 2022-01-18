Tuesday forecast: Mild today, much colder tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy today’s mild weather but prepare for the cold air that will be moving in for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 50s today with wind chills for many spots -5 to -10 by Thursday morning.

Models continue to indicate a cold front tonight coming through dry but ushering in cold temperatures. While winds increase tonight the colder air will continue to come into the area during the day tomorrow. This means lows tonight will be typical for a low this time of year (around 20°) but as colder air comes through tomorrow, temperatures will remain steady for much of the day with little warming expected.

Once we get below freezing tonight, confidence remains highs it’ll remain below freezing until possibly Friday afternoon where some spots may reach 32-35 however there will be several spots that don’t warm above freezing until Saturday.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Depending how thick the cloud cover is will depend on how warm into the 50s it gets and if clouds hold off or aren’t as thick 60s are even possible in some spots. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds SW/N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Temperatures in the mid teens to mid 20s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills in the single digits.

With winds gradually weakening and clouds decreasing Wednesday night, that’ll allow for single digit temperatures and wind chills -5 to -10 for many spots Thursday morning. While there will be some clouds, there will be more sun Thursday and Friday and highs still around 20° Thursday with low-mid 30s on Friday.

Confidence decreases on temperatures this weekend into early next week and how warm it will be however both models indicate Sunday will be warmer than Saturday and a cold front pushes through late Monday for a colder Tuesday vs Monday.

Precipitation wise there are some signs of light snow late Monday into Monday night with the cold front but with low confidence and the light precipitation amounts will keep the official forecast dry for now.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today’s mild weather and lower wind speeds than yesterday because it’ll be much colder the rest of the week.

Wind chills will be stuck in the single digits tomorrow with -5 to -10 Thursday morning. May be slightly warmer Friday morning but many spots will still likely be near or below zero for wind chills.



