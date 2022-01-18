Advertisement

Topeka among bottom half of safest state capitals

City of Topeka
City of Topeka(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State’s Capital City has ranked among the bottom half of all capital cities in the nation.

With many year-end numbers coming in for data such as crime, education and affordability, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best State Capitals for Safety and More. To see which capitals were the most livable, all 50 were compared against data such as cost of living, K-12 school system quality and share of fully vaccinated residents.

Topeka came in at 34 on the list. The Capital City was ranked 13 for affordability, 32 for economic well-being, 36 for quality of education and health, and 47 for quality of life.

WalletHub said Topeka also came in as the capital with the fifth-most affordable housing and the second-lowest percentage of millennial newcomers.

Source: WalletHub

The safest capital to live in according to the study is Austin, with a rank of 12 for affordability, 1 for economic well-being, 2 for quality of education and health, and 8 for quality of life.

The study shows the most dangerous capital to live in is Trenton, New Jersey with a rank of 44 for affordability, 49 for economic well-being, 43 for quality of education and health, and 35 for quality of life.

Other highlights from the study include:

  • Most Affordable Housing - Jefferson City, Mo.
  • Least Affordable Housing - Boston, Ma., and Honolulu, Hi., tie
  • Highest Median Household Income - Austin, Tex.
  • Lowest Median Household Income - Hartford, Con.
  • Lowest Unemployment Rate - Lincoln, Neb., Boise, Id., Jefferson City, Mo., Helena, Mont., Concord, N.H., Bismarck, N.D., tie
  • Highest Unemployment Rate - Hartford, Con.
  • Lowest % of Population in Poverty - Montpelier, Ver.
  • Highest % of Population in Poverty - Trenton, N.J.
  • Lowest Debt as % of Median Income - Boston, Ma.
  • Highest Debt as % of Median Income - Cheyenne, Wyo.
  • Lowest % of State-Local-& Federal-Government Employees - Providence, R.I.
  • Highest % of State-Local-& Federal-Government Employes - Juneau, Ak.
  • Highest % of Adults with Bachelor’s Degree or Higher - Montpelier, Ver.
  • Lowest % of Adults with Bachelor’s Degree or Higher - Trenton, N.J.
  • Lowest Premature-Death Rate - Austin, Tex.
  • Highest Premature-Death Rate - Charleston, W.V., Baton Rouge, La., tie
  • Best Health Conditions - Madison, Wis.
  • Worst Health Conditions - Montgomery, Ala.
  • Lowest Average Weekly Work Hours - Tallahassee, Fl.
  • Highest Average Weekly Work Hours - Cheyenne, Wyo.
  • Most Restaurants per Capita - Atlanta, Ga., Austin, Tex., Honolulu, Hi., tie
  • Fewest Restaurants per Capita - Trenton, N.J.
  • Most Attractions - Honolulu, Hi., Boston, Ma., Austin, Tex., tie
  • Fewest Attractions - Pierre, S.D.
  • Highest % of Millenial Newcomers - Denver, Col.
  • Lowest % of Millenial Newcomers - Santa Fe, N.M.
  • Lowest Crime Rate - Concord, N.H.
  • Highest Crime Rate - Little Rock, Ark.

For more information or to see where other capital’s fall, click HERE.

