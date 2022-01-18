Testing demand has Children’s Mercy facing “critical shortage” of supplies, others also seeing delays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nationwide spike in COVID-19 testing has hospitals reporting delays in getting test kits, leading to policy changes for at least one Kansas City hospital.

Children’s Mercy announced Monday that they did not receive their expected shipment of testing kits Monday, and their supplier has put them on an allocation. They say the situation has created a “critical shortage” of testing supplies.

As a result, starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, Children’s Mercy will limit testing to clinical employees, and patients who are either admitted or scheduled for procedures.

The hospital also said it has closed its drive-through testing sites, and will not provide routine Covid-19 testing in the emergency departments, urgent cares, or clinics. Children’s Mercy says it will test patients in the emergency departments and urgent cares who meet strict testing criteria, and those whose results would impact clinical decision-making.

“This is an evolving situation that we are closely monitoring and reevaluating so that we continue to meet the needs of the community and care for the sickest children,” hospital officials said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka told 13 NEWS it, too, had an expected shipment of testing supplies delayed. However, as of Monday night, it had not altered any testing procedures.

A Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment spokesperson did not have specific information Monday night on any widespread issues in Kansas, but they are aware of reports that increased testing demand across the country has resulted in delays with organizations getting testing supplies.

