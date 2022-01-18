Advertisement

Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude, and other traffic violations.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was arrested Monday night after leading a Shawnee County sheriff’s deputy on a chase.

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was booked on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude, and several traffic violations.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted Hager just before 10 p.m. failing to yield right of way at the intersection of SW 21st and SW Macvicar Ave. The deputy attempted to pull her over, but Hager fled beginning a chase.

Authorities said Hager headed east on SW 21st, turned onto SE 24th Street, then went down an alley between SE Maryland Ave. and SE Virginia Ave before coming to a stop.

Hager was then taken into custody with assistance from the Topeka Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

