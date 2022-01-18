Stormont Vail calls for team members to step up as staffing shortage compromises bed space

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the latest staffing shortage in health care workers compromises bed space at Stormont Vail Health, the network has called for its team members to step up.

Stormont Vail Health says it has released a video to detail the current staffing shortage and how it impacts the hospital’s ability to care for all patients in the region.

The health system said the staffing crisis, while rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic, has much wider ramifications. It said it has had to reevaluate patient transfers from smaller rural hospitals.

Stormont Vail said the lack of capacity to accept the transfer patients is most felt by community hospitals it has partnered with within the region.

On Monday, Stormont Vail said it denied 15 of the 27 transfer requests, with 5 of the 15 from within its service area. It said staff continues to provide support with physicians available for recommendations for patient care until an accepting hospital is found. It also continues to provide care for all trauma transfers in the Emergency Department, which is always open.

To meet those regional needs, Stormont Vail said it needs to get all hands on deck. The video is a call for action to team members to help pin priority areas - Intensive Care, Intermediate Care, Medical-Surgical, Emergency Department, Express Care, Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing, and Enhanced Primary Care.

The video also helps the community better understand the staffing situation and how it affects patients.

Already, Stormont Vail said it has witnessed more nursing and clinically trained team members, who may work in non-critical areas, step up and take shifts in the areas of critical need. This has helped the hospital get closer to its goal for staffed beds needed to provide care for the region.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, Stormont Vail said team member illness continues to increase with 252 members and 12 providers out on contact leave for COVID-19. It said there are 75 inpatients who have tested positive for the virus, 92% of which are unvaccinated. There are 94 patients in the outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program and 44% of people tested at Stormont Vail facilities have tested positive in the past seven days.

Stormont Vail said the elderly and children are being hit the hardest by COVID-19 in Kansas. The latest cluster data shows 121 clusters in long-term care facilities (1,453 cases) and 26 clusters in schools (352 cases).

