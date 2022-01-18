Advertisement

Stormont Vail calls for team members to step up as staffing shortage compromises bed space

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the latest staffing shortage in health care workers compromises bed space at Stormont Vail Health, the network has called for its team members to step up.

Stormont Vail Health says it has released a video to detail the current staffing shortage and how it impacts the hospital’s ability to care for all patients in the region.

The health system said the staffing crisis, while rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic, has much wider ramifications. It said it has had to reevaluate patient transfers from smaller rural hospitals.

Stormont Vail said the lack of capacity to accept the transfer patients is most felt by community hospitals it has partnered with within the region.

On Monday, Stormont Vail said it denied 15 of the 27 transfer requests, with 5 of the 15 from within its service area. It said staff continues to provide support with physicians available for recommendations for patient care until an accepting hospital is found. It also continues to provide care for all trauma transfers in the Emergency Department, which is always open.

To meet those regional needs, Stormont Vail said it needs to get all hands on deck. The video is a call for action to team members to help pin priority areas - Intensive Care, Intermediate Care, Medical-Surgical, Emergency Department, Express Care, Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing, and Enhanced Primary Care.

The video also helps the community better understand the staffing situation and how it affects patients.

Already, Stormont Vail said it has witnessed more nursing and clinically trained team members, who may work in non-critical areas, step up and take shifts in the areas of critical need. This has helped the hospital get closer to its goal for staffed beds needed to provide care for the region.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, Stormont Vail said team member illness continues to increase with 252 members and 12 providers out on contact leave for COVID-19. It said there are 75 inpatients who have tested positive for the virus, 92% of which are unvaccinated. There are 94 patients in the outpatient Enhanced Primary Care program and 44% of people tested at Stormont Vail facilities have tested positive in the past seven days.

Stormont Vail said the elderly and children are being hit the hardest by COVID-19 in Kansas. The latest cluster data shows 121 clusters in long-term care facilities (1,453 cases) and 26 clusters in schools (352 cases).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
Seaman School District has put a pause on contact tracing
USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases

Latest News

FILE
Kansans called on to donate blood as local banks report only a day’s supply
Breaking news
Kansas House votes to extend temporary slack for health care worker licenses
Stormont Vail Hospital Emergency Room and Main Entrance sign
Shawnee Co. hospitals attempt to return to normal as pediatric hospitalizations surge
Mask mandate
Mask mandates go back into effect Tuesday for Johnson County cities