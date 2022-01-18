Shawnee Co. hospitals attempt to return to normal as pediatric hospitalizations surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansas sees a surge in pediatric hospitalizations, Shawnee Co. hospitals are attempting to return to normal schedules.

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus says on Jan. 5, the incident command team decided to temporarily modify the surgical schedule. Hospital staff were only able to perform urgent and time-sensitive surgeries so the Post Anesthesia Care Unit could be used as overflow for inpatient units.

On Jan. 17, KU St. Francis said staff will add non-urgent outpatient surgeries back to the schedule. As long as it is able to manage inpatient volumes without requiring the use of PACU as overflow, it said staff will continue to add surgeries to the schedule in order to hopefully return to normal operations.

The hospital said it encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, wear a mask when unable to socially distance and stay home if sick. It said these strategies are known to work and were proven in the early stages of the pandemic.

As of Monday, KU St. Francis said it had 37 COVID-positive inpatients, 73% of which were unvaccinated. The Critical Care Unit was at capacity above 86% and the Medical/Surgical unit was at 93%. There were 44 staff members in isolation and there were six requests for direct admission it was unable to accept.

Stormont Vail Health said on Monday staff illness and shortages have caused many Topeka business to temporarily close their doors as hospitals in Kansas City raised alarms about morgue capacity. It also said over a dozen school districts closed and staffing shortages were so severe substitute teachers now are not required to have college credit hours.

Stormont Vail also said COVID-19 infections in Kansas have absolutely crushed previous records.

As of Monday, Stormont Vail said there were 68 patients hospitalized with COVID and 121 in its Enhanced Primary Care outpatient unit. It said hospitalizations of children have spiked in the region and its pediatric unit was at high volume over the weekend. Due to clinical support from APRNs, it said it was able to care for the additional pediatric patients.

Stormont Vail said 92% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated and 43.5% of those who tested for COVID at its facilities in the past seven days were positive. Meanwhile, 246 team members and 14 providers were on contact leave for the virus.

