Advertisement

Services set for second-grader who lost his life in house fire

FILE - Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of...
FILE - Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of MacVicar. According to Topeka Public Schools, he was a 2nd grader at Jardine Elem.(Topeka USD 501)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a 7-year-old Topekan who died in a house fire in January.

Alexander Servantes, 7, of Topeka, died after a house fire on Monday, Jan. 10. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Servantes was born in the Capital City and attended Randolph Elementary School. At the time of his death, he was in the second grade at Jardine Elementary School.

Loved ones described Alexander as a social butterfly who loved everyone. They said he was full of energy and loved animals and his family.

“Alexander was the sweetest, ornery little boy,” the family shares in his obituary.

The obituary continues to state that Servantez’s family has been touched the show of love, prayers and encouragement in their time of need.

Visitation has been set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd. and cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alexander Servantez Memorial Fund at Azura Credit Union or by clicking HERE. Condolences can be sent to the family HERE and flowers or a memorial gift can be sent HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
Seaman School District has put a pause on contact tracing
USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases
Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents

Latest News

Major Topeka street reopens to two lanes of traffic
Gas prices inching closer to $3 per gallon average
FILE - Cedric Lofton, 17, died in police custody in Kansas. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Prosecutor: No charges in Black Kansas teen’s custody death
FILE
Kansas House votes to extend temporary slack for health care worker licenses