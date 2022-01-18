Services set for second-grader who lost his life in house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Services have been set for a 7-year-old Topekan who died in a house fire in January.

Alexander Servantes, 7, of Topeka, died after a house fire on Monday, Jan. 10. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Servantes was born in the Capital City and attended Randolph Elementary School. At the time of his death, he was in the second grade at Jardine Elementary School.

Loved ones described Alexander as a social butterfly who loved everyone. They said he was full of energy and loved animals and his family.

“Alexander was the sweetest, ornery little boy,” the family shares in his obituary.

The obituary continues to state that Servantez’s family has been touched the show of love, prayers and encouragement in their time of need.

Visitation has been set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Rd. and cremation will follow.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alexander Servantez Memorial Fund at Azura Credit Union or by clicking HERE. Condolences can be sent to the family HERE and flowers or a memorial gift can be sent HERE.

