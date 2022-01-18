Semi driver killed Monday in Montgomery County crash

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A semitrailer driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on a Montgomery County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. Monday on US-160 highway, about 10 miles east of Independence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Volvo semitrailer was westbound on US-166 highway when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway on the north side and entered the ditch.

The semi continued westbound and crossed over a driveway entrance before the trailer tipped over. The truck unit tipped over onto its right side in the north ditch and the driver was ejected.

The driver, identified as Allan Reed Chism, 67, of Morrilton, Ark., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Chism, who was alone in the semi, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

