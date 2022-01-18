Salute Our Heroes: College student fights fires while attending KSU

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native is now serving the community of Manhattan as a student fire fighter while going to college.

Halley Robinett was in her freshman year at Kansas State University when a posting for the Manhattan Fire Department caught her eye.

“I saw this application online, and I was like, you know, that’d be a really cool opportunity, like get in there, I hadn’t even thought about being a firefighter before.” Manhattan Fire Department Student Firefighter, Halley Robinett says.

Robinett says her decision to join the fire department surprised her parents, but she wanted to challenge herself.

“They were a little speechless at first and they were like ‘You sure’ like ‘seems like it’s’ going to be a lot of hard work’, and I’m just like, ‘I got this! It just sounds like a really cool opportunity, and I’d hate to miss out on it.’” Robinett says.

Robinett says she adapted skills she learned while on the Washburn Rural High School wrestling team her senior year to become a better firefighter.

“Well, I did wrestling, and that was hard, let’s try this, it just kind of proved to me that I could do it. It gave me the confidence to do it.” Robinett says.

Now that’s she’s spent time in the fire academy, Robinett is on the front lines - sharing what she’s learned about fire safety at community events, like the Fire Department Open House.

“I have learned, sleep with your door closed, if, like, there’s smoke, it will definitely help save your life, and check you…check your smoke alarms, just getting out there and helping educate and let them know because not everybody knows.” Robinett says.

Halley Robinett is in her sophomore year studying mechanical engineering at K-State, and she was the valedictorian of the 2021 class of the Manhattan Fire Department Academy.

