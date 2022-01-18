Riley Co. rushes to repair phone lines as services cut to all county offices

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents could have a difficult time attempting to reach Riley County officials on Tuesday as all office phone lines have gone down.

Riley County says the phone lines for all of its offices are down, including Community Corrections, County Courts, Treasurer’s Office, Health Department.

The County said crews are working to make repairs, but have yet to identify the cause of the outage. In order to contact specific people or departments within the county, residents should contact them via email or use forms on the website at this time.

Residents who show symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Health Department at epi.surveillance@rileycountyks.gov to schedule a rapid test.

For the Riley Co. directory, click HERE.

