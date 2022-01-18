Advertisement

Petition demands investigation into KCKPD by Jay-Z philanthropy group

By Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jay-Z’s philanthropic group Team Roc is again drawing attention to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

In an open letter printed in The New York Times this morning, Team Roc and the Midwest Innocence Project demand that the Justice Department investigate the KCKPD.

The letter reveals that there were eight FBI investigations in the early 90s. One FBI recommendation actually says, “Until this office does convict several police officers and hopefully gain the cooperation of some of these police officers, the situation in Kansas City, Kansas, will only deteriorate.”

Team Roc received the documents by filing Freedom of Information Act requests.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has been the subject of numerous KCTV5 investigations. There are terrible allegations surrounding one detective in particular, Roger Golubski. He’s now retired but was a captain in the department. His partner, Terry Zeigler eventually became the police chief.

Families of murdered women accuse Golubski of being a predator who victimized the people he had sworn to protect. Golubski is also accused in court documents of intentionally botching a double murder investigation.

Golubski has never faced any criminal charges. Team Roc is working to change that. It asks, “How long will KCKPD be allowed to hide behind the promise that it will fairly, fully, or vigorously ‘investigate’ itself? Or that the DOJ will seek justice for the children in Kansas City, Kansas?”

The information Team Roc has gathered through its open records request is posted at kckcorruption.info. There is also a petition people are invited to sign calling for a Department of Justice investigation.

