Organizations honor MLK through service for its National Day of Service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., organizations spent the day giving back to the community.

Living the Dream Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and other organizations returned to Topeka Harvesters for its annual National Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Volunteers say it’s important to keep Martin Luther King Jr. legacy alive.

“Martin Luther King Jr. had a very strong reason for getting the community to understand what the needs were in our own community. He was wanting to make sure that everybody had an opportunity to vote, he wanted to make sure that there was righteousness in our world,” Valerie Patterson with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. explained.

“So, with those things in mind we really are tagging along because those are very awesome things to be focused on,” said Patterson.

Volunteers bagged up food and water for children, families and seniors, all while adding a twist to it too.

“Harvesters does a really good job with making this situation very enjoyable,” Patterson emphasized. “We know all the words to all the songs. They’ve got a really, really good beat and so it really makes it fun to go through and process all of what you see here in an effort to get things ready to be shipped out.”

Volunteers from Sigma Gamma Rho Inc., and St. John Church joined in on the day of service as well. “St. John brings those youngsters to help them understand how important volunteering is,” said Patterson.

One volunteer says Martin Luther King Jr. day is more than just a day off.

“My mom just always taught me that today is not a day off, it’s a day of service. It’s important to continue to help your community and give back,” said Jada Fowler.

Fowler says Martin Luther King Jr. has an impact on her, “I wouldn’t have any thing I have now without him. I know he fought for what was right without violence, he was very peaceful,” said Fowler. “I hope to inspire them to get out and help their community also.”

Harvesters says the group was able to package about 750 bags of food.

