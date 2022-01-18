Advertisement

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
Seaman School District has put a pause on contact tracing
USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases

Latest News

Preliminary redistricting map for Kansas announced on Jan. 18, 2022.
Preliminary redistricting map plans to house KU, K-State in Big First District
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
Senate hopeful smokes pot in campaign ad, slams race disparities in arrests
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an...
Allen vs. Mahomes revisited as Bills face Chiefs once more
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster