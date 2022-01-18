New guidance allows Kansas schools to temporarily suspend contact tracing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With more school districts sounding the alarm over increased COVID cases, state agencies issued new guidance Tuesday, allowing them to pause contact tracing.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment and Kansas State Dept. of Education sent a note to superintendents dated Monday.

“(We) see and understand the immense pressure you are facing to deliver quality education in light of the current Omicron surge,” the letter, signed by KDHE Sec. Janet Stanek and KSDE Commissioner Randy Watson, begins. “We are hoping to temporarily relieve one pressure point, specifically the identification of susceptible close contacts who were exposed to COVID-19 in K-12 school settings.”

The new guidance allows districts, starting Tuesday, to implement a 30-day suspension of identifying and notifying people potentially exposed to COVID-19 in classroom and extracurricular settings. KDHE and KSDE say they will reevaluate the recommendation after 30 days.

“For school districts that are able to maintain their current process for identification of close contacts, we encourage you to continue doing so as this is an important tool to help control school-based transmission of COVID-19,” Stanek and Watson wrote.

Earlier Tuesday, KDHE announced it would end contact tracing by its office, starting in February.

Several district already have stopped contact tracing, Monday, the USD 345 Seaman Board of Education adopted a policy change, ending contact tracing. USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden told 13 NEWS it, too, had stopped contact tracing for most instances. Exceptions would include a classroom with a medically-compromised student.

Among other districts, USD 437 Auburn Washburn continues contact tracing. However, a spokesperson said Tuesday the policy was under review in light of the new guidance. USD 253 Emporia also was reviewing its practices with Tuesday’s news. USD 475 Geary Co. said it does contact tracing, and did not plan any changes at this time.

The notice from KDHE and KSDE lists responsibilities for school districts and parents. The agencies say school districts should inform families that it is the families’ responsibility to watch their children for signs of COVID-19 and keep them home when sick. The guidance also suggests schools consider posting classrooms and extracurriculars with potential exposures and dates of the incidents, while not identifying specific persons and noting specific close contacts will not be notified.

KDHE and KSDE also suggest schools consider mask requirements for everyone - regardless of vaccination status and exposure - both indoors, and when around others outdoors. They also suggest revisiting mitigation strategies including physical separation, hygiene and disinfection, vaccination messaging, testing, and masking.

Under the guidance, parents are advised to monitor children for symptoms, test children who have symptoms, and keep children home when sick. Parents should notify the school if their child tests positive. A child who tests positive should stay home for at least five days, and wear a well-fitting mask around others for five days after that.

Parents also should consider keeping potentially-exposed children home for five days, and followed by an additional five days wearing a mask. KDHE and KSDE also suggest testing a child five days after exposure, or immediately upon showing symptoms. Parents also are asked to notify the school of exposures outside of school.

