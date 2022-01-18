Mask mandates go back into effect Tuesday for Johnson County cities

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you live in Johnson County, you may want to grab a mask on the way out the door.

Mask mandates go back into effect starting Tuesday in Mission, Roeland Park, Prairie Village and Fairway.

The COVID case county continues to be the highest Johnson County has seen during the pandemic, and several local mayors have been frustrated that the county hasn’t done more to create a uniform mask mandate, leaving that responsibility to the cities.

“When we realized that the data and the science and the public health experts were begging for action and nothing was being done at the higher levels of government, we needed to find a solution, albeit not perfect.

The mask mandates for those four Johnson County cities apply to everyone 5 years old and older in public spaces, wit the exception of churches and once you are seated at a restaurant.

The Prairie Village and Roeland Park mandates are scheduled to go to Feb. 16. In Fairway, it will end on Feb. 18. Mission’s mandate will end on Feb. 23.

