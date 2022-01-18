Advertisement

Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision

(WWNY)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OLIVET, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage Co. man was killed Monday when his pickup collided with a train.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, Patrick Harsch, 51, of Lebo, was driving his pickup westbound through a field southwest of the town of Olivet just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. KHP says Harsch then turned north out of the field, and did not stop at the railroad crossing in the 33300 block of SW Wanamaker Rd., just south of Olivet Rd.

Harsch’s pickup was hit by a westbound BNSF train, and he was killed.

