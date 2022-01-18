Advertisement

Major Topeka street re-opens to one lane of traffic each way

An area of S.W. 21st Street near Central Park Avenue is open again following a water-main break...
An area of S.W. 21st Street near Central Park Avenue is open again following a water-main break this past week that also damaged a sewer pipe, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major street in central Topeka that had been shut down because of a water main break is open again to one lane of traffic in each direction, officials said Tuesday morning.

The area of S.W. 21st Street near Central Park Avenue had been fully closed as of this past Friday following a water-main break that also damaged a sewer pipe.

On Tuesday morning, city officials said, S.W. 21st had reopened to a single lane of traffic in both east- and westbound directions until the remainder of the work can be completed.

City officials estimated the work should be done in two to three weeks.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

