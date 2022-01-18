Major Topeka street re-opens to one lane of traffic each way

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major street in central Topeka that had been shut down because of a water main break is open again to one lane of traffic in each direction, officials said Tuesday morning.

The area of S.W. 21st Street near Central Park Avenue had been fully closed as of this past Friday following a water-main break that also damaged a sewer pipe.

On Tuesday morning, city officials said, S.W. 21st had reopened to a single lane of traffic in both east- and westbound directions until the remainder of the work can be completed.

City officials estimated the work should be done in two to three weeks.

