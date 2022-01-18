Low average gas prices, high-quality roads put Kansas on map as one of best states to drive in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the lowest average gas prices in the nation to some of the highest quality roads have put the Sunflower State on the map as one of the best states to drive in.

With traffic costing U.S. drivers an average of 36 hours and $564 in 2021, personal-finance website Wallethub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States to Drive-in. To decide which states are the most driver-friendly, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 different key metrics, including the average price of gas, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.

Kansas ranked as the third-best state in the nation to drive in. The study ranked the Sunflower State as 12th for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 4th for Traffic and Infrastructure, 36th for Safety and 32nd for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.

Kansas also ranked in the following categories:

Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion - 7th

Car Theft Rate - 29th

Auto-Repair Shops per Capita - 29th

Average Gas Prices - 6th

Auto-Maintenance Costs - 16th

Road Quality - 7th

Car Dealerships per Capita - 23rd

Iowa ranked as the best state to drive in with a rank of 5 for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 7 for Traffic and Infrastructure, 38 for Safety 22 for Access to Vehicles and Maintenace.

Oklahoma came in second with a rank of 4 for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 9 for Traffic and Infrastructure, 34 for Safety and 27 for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.

Hawaii was ranked as the worst state to drive in with a rank of 49 for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 43 for Traffic and Infrastructure, 11 for Safety and 36 for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.

WalletHub also said the study found the following information:

Lowest % of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion - West Virginia

Highest % of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion - California

Fewest Days with Precipitation - California

Most Days with Precipitation - New Hampshire

Lowest Car Theft Rate - Vermont

Highest Car Theft Rate - Colorado

Most Auto-Repair Shops per Capita - California

Fewest Auto-Repair Shops per Capita - Hawaii

Most Car Washes per Capita - California, Texas, Florida

Fewest Car Washes per Capita - Vermont

Lowest Average Gas Prices - Oklahoma

Highest Average Gas Prices - California

Lowest Auto Maintenance Costs - West Virginia

Highest Auto Maintenance Costs - Oregon

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

