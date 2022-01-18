Low average gas prices, high-quality roads put Kansas on map as one of best states to drive in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the lowest average gas prices in the nation to some of the highest quality roads have put the Sunflower State on the map as one of the best states to drive in.
With traffic costing U.S. drivers an average of 36 hours and $564 in 2021, personal-finance website Wallethub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst States to Drive-in. To decide which states are the most driver-friendly, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 different key metrics, including the average price of gas, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.
Kansas ranked as the third-best state in the nation to drive in. The study ranked the Sunflower State as 12th for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 4th for Traffic and Infrastructure, 36th for Safety and 32nd for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.
Kansas also ranked in the following categories:
- Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion - 7th
- Car Theft Rate - 29th
- Auto-Repair Shops per Capita - 29th
- Average Gas Prices - 6th
- Auto-Maintenance Costs - 16th
- Road Quality - 7th
- Car Dealerships per Capita - 23rd
Iowa ranked as the best state to drive in with a rank of 5 for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 7 for Traffic and Infrastructure, 38 for Safety 22 for Access to Vehicles and Maintenace.
Oklahoma came in second with a rank of 4 for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 9 for Traffic and Infrastructure, 34 for Safety and 27 for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.
Hawaii was ranked as the worst state to drive in with a rank of 49 for Cost of Ownership and Maintenance, 43 for Traffic and Infrastructure, 11 for Safety and 36 for Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.
WalletHub also said the study found the following information:
- Lowest % of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion - West Virginia
- Highest % of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion - California
- Fewest Days with Precipitation - California
- Most Days with Precipitation - New Hampshire
- Lowest Car Theft Rate - Vermont
- Highest Car Theft Rate - Colorado
- Most Auto-Repair Shops per Capita - California
- Fewest Auto-Repair Shops per Capita - Hawaii
- Most Car Washes per Capita - California, Texas, Florida
- Fewest Car Washes per Capita - Vermont
- Lowest Average Gas Prices - Oklahoma
- Highest Average Gas Prices - California
- Lowest Auto Maintenance Costs - West Virginia
- Highest Auto Maintenance Costs - Oregon
