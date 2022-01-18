KS health official explains why contact tracing will end

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Joan Duwve said many people positive for COVID-19 have already been making their own contact tracing efforts.

“They’ll reach out and say, ‘I’ve just been diagnosed with COVID, you might want to get tested,’ so that is happening on a person-to-person basis anyway,” she said.

Starting in February, people who test positive for COVID-19 will need to reach out to their close contacts themselves.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) or a local health department will alert high-risk settings like nursing homes and churches about exposure. But those organizations are responsible for notifying staff.

Duwve said it’s a way to manage COVID-19 like other illnesses.

“It’s a way to transition a bit more of the responsibility for managing the pandemic back into the public sector kind of like flu or any other disease.

KDHE will provide COVID-positive cases with information to provide to their close contacts for the next steps.

Duwve thinks it will create an opportunity for more accurate case numbers.

“Oftentimes, when we do talk to people they are reluctant to share that information with public health even though it’s confidential,” she said.

“If we help them talk to their close contacts, we’re hoping more people will know that they’ve been a close contact and have the information to keep themselves and others safe.”

“What we’re hearing is that COVID is likely to be an endemic disease, like the flu so I guess this is a step towards acknowledging that we cannot sustain the same level of response to COVID-19 to more so move towards a personal responsibility model as an endemic disease,” she added.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department stopped sending isolation letters at the end of last year, saying many people had notified close contacts before the health department could do so.

