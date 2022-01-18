Kansas House votes to extend temporary slack for health care worker licenses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House has voted to extend Governor Kelly’s Executive Order which temporarily loosens some health care licensure requirements.

The Kansas House has officially passed House Bill 2477, which renews authorization for expanded practice by certain health care providers and suspends certain licensure and other requirements for adult care homes.

The House said the bill would temporarily codify provisions of Executive Orders 22-01 and 22-02, which were issued by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Jan. 6, 2022, with her state of disaster emergency declaration.

According to the House, adult care homes and health care providers will be afforded the flexibility to meet staffing demands without the need for a state of disaster emergency. It said the bill will provide hospitals and adult care homes with the necessary tools to address staffing challenges and ensure access to care for patients.

Legislators said proponents of the bill say it is a much-needed safety net that will finally allow them to work together with their associations, agencies, the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to find and create a more permanent solution to the crisis.

The bill directs the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services or the Board of Adult Care Home Administrators to do the following:

Extend renewal deadlines for an occupational or professional license, certificate or registration

Issue a temporary license, certification, or registration for anyone who was previously licensed, certified, or registered and whose license, certification or registration lapsed within the past five years

Extend deadlines for continuing education requirements

Waive late fees associated with any license, certification or registration associated with extended renewal deadlines or temporary licenses, certificates and registrations.

The House said the bill also allows for temporary aid authorization for those with minimum training in a nursing facility as set forth by KDADS, subject to specify minimum requirements. It also said temporary authorization for those who were not previously licensed, certified, or registered, subject to specific minimum requirements, but limits care under a temporary authorization to only those who require minimal supervision or assistance.

For health care providers, the House said the bill will provide the following:

Certain health care providers can perform additional specified tasks without certain supervision requirements. The bill also allows for the expanded use of qualified volunteers and other qualified personnel.

A health care professional licensed and in good standing in another state may receive expanded reciprocal practice privileges, subject to any license limitations imposed by a professional’s licensing state. The bill would not authorize a healthcare professional to practice a profession that is not authorized by law in the state of Kansas, nor does it supersede or waive the jurisdictional authority of any Kansas regulatory body over healthcare professionals practicing pursuant to the statute.

A health care professional whose license has lapsed within the previous five years may be licensed, certified, registered, renewed or reinstated without satisfying certain statutory or regulatory requirements, including examination; fingerprinting; continuing education; and payment of a fee.

Professional certifications in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support or first aid shall remain valid, even if due to expire or be canceled.

The vote was 106-5 and House Bill 2477 will now head to the Kansas Senate for a vote.

