Kansans called on to donate blood as local banks report only a day’s supply

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has called on Kansans to donate blood as local supplies reach critical levels with only a day’s supply in the banks.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has teamed up with the Kansas Trauma Program to continue to highlight the importance of blood donations during an increasingly critical blood shortage.

The KDHE said blood shortages can put hospitals at risk. As January is National Blood Donor Month, the pair have encouraged anyone able to schedule an appointment to donate blood.

In recent weeks, the KDHE said the Red Cross has declared this to be the worst blood shortage in over a decade, with less than a one-day supply of critical blood types.

The Community Blood Center for the Topeka area has reported at least a 1 - 2 day supply of critical blood types.

“We encourage Kansans who can donate blood to schedule an appointment today,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary, said. “Blood donation helps ensure our hospitals can continue their operations and has the ability to save lives.”

Policies and practices have been updated to allow for safe donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KDHE said donation centers are required to provide specific guidance on the blood donation process and safety measures taken within their centers.

The National Institutes of Health have found blood donations to be safe under current COVID screening guidelines.

