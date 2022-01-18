Advertisement

Kansans called on to donate blood as local banks report only a day’s supply

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file (custom credit))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDHE has called on Kansans to donate blood as local supplies reach critical levels with only a day’s supply in the banks.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has teamed up with the Kansas Trauma Program to continue to highlight the importance of blood donations during an increasingly critical blood shortage.

The KDHE said blood shortages can put hospitals at risk. As January is National Blood Donor Month, the pair have encouraged anyone able to schedule an appointment to donate blood.

In recent weeks, the KDHE said the Red Cross has declared this to be the worst blood shortage in over a decade, with less than a one-day supply of critical blood types.

The Community Blood Center for the Topeka area has reported at least a 1 - 2 day supply of critical blood types.

“We encourage Kansans who can donate blood to schedule an appointment today,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary, said. “Blood donation helps ensure our hospitals can continue their operations and has the ability to save lives.”

Policies and practices have been updated to allow for safe donation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KDHE said donation centers are required to provide specific guidance on the blood donation process and safety measures taken within their centers.

The National Institutes of Health have found blood donations to be safe under current COVID screening guidelines.

To find the nearest blood donation location, click HERE, HERE or HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Hager, 18, of Topeka was arrested Monday on charges of reckless driving, flee and elude,...
Teen arrested after leading Shawnee Co. deputy on a chase
Man killed in Osage Co. pickup, train collision
A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
Two large Kansas school districts shuttered as COVID surges
Seaman School District has put a pause on contact tracing
USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases

Latest News

FILE
Stormont Vail calls for team members to step up as staffing shortage compromises bed space
Stormont Vail Hospital Emergency Room and Main Entrance sign
Shawnee Co. hospitals attempt to return to normal as pediatric hospitalizations surge
Mask mandate
Mask mandates go back into effect Tuesday for Johnson County cities
FILE
Wamego USD 320 closes COVID testing site due to illness-driven staff shortage