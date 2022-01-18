Advertisement

Gas prices up slightly, nearing average of $3 per gallon again

Gas prices are inching up again, nearing an average of $3 per gallon in Kansas, according to AAA.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a steady decline in recent weeks, gas prices are back on the rise in Kansas and across the nation.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel Tuesday morning in Kansas was $2.99.

That’s up about two cents from a week ago, when the average was $2.97 per gallon.

It’s also 82 cents higher than a year ago, when gas was going for an average of $2.17 per gallon in the Sunflower State.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Tuesday was $3.31, up a penny from a week ago and 93 cents higher than the $2.38 per gallon of a year ago.

In Topeka, AAA says, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Tuesday was $2.97, the same as it was a week ago.

A year ago, the average price for unleaded gas in Topeka was $2.16 per gallon.

AAA says the price increase is the result of rising crude oil prices, despite a drop in demand.

