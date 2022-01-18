Advertisement

Everything was sold out at an Emporia school tech sale by the end of the day

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia School District held a tech sale for the community on Monday and by the end of the day, they were sold out.

USD 253 sold Dell laptops, Chromebooks, and iPads of various models. The Chromebooks started at $30, and the iPads ranged from $40 to $140.

The district was experiencing a surplus in technology, so they put together a drive-through event and at Emporia High School.

Refunds are available until 4 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Mary Herbert Education Center, located at 1700 W 7th Ave.

USD 253 technology director, Paul Beadles, said that any money raised in this event is going to go back to the school.

“We look at amazon or eBay to try to find a comparable price for refurbished units, we’re not looking to make a profit,” said Beadles. “Anything that is purchased, that money goes right back into our funds that we can use to purchase new equipment for students to use in the classroom. we’re looking forward to combining that with the emergency connectivity fund to keep our students equipped and ready to learn.”

Emporia school district to hold used tech sale on Monday

Emporia Public Schools tech sale hosted on Monday, Jan. 17.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients

Latest News

Sarge the giraffe celebrates his shared birthday with Betty White
Topeka Zoo partners with Helping Hands for the Betty White Challenge
The Topeka Zoo and Helping Hands Humane Society have partnered with each other to participate...
Topeka Zoo partners with HHHS in Betty White Challenge
An Emporia School District held a tech sale for the community on Monday and by the end of the...
Emporia High School tech sale sold out by the end of the day
Seaman School District has put a pause on contact tracing
The Seaman School District will pause contact tracing