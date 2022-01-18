Everything was sold out at an Emporia school tech sale by the end of the day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia School District held a tech sale for the community on Monday and by the end of the day, they were sold out.

USD 253 sold Dell laptops, Chromebooks, and iPads of various models. The Chromebooks started at $30, and the iPads ranged from $40 to $140.

The district was experiencing a surplus in technology, so they put together a drive-through event and at Emporia High School.

Refunds are available until 4 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Mary Herbert Education Center, located at 1700 W 7th Ave.

USD 253 technology director, Paul Beadles, said that any money raised in this event is going to go back to the school.

“We look at amazon or eBay to try to find a comparable price for refurbished units, we’re not looking to make a profit,” said Beadles. “Anything that is purchased, that money goes right back into our funds that we can use to purchase new equipment for students to use in the classroom. we’re looking forward to combining that with the emergency connectivity fund to keep our students equipped and ready to learn.”

