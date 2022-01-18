As crews attempt to extinguish fires, Lyon Co. residents asked to call 911 instead of Sheriff

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Instead of calling the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s office to report suspicious activity, deputies have asked residents to call 911 as they help crews with multiple fires in the area.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 18, that officials are helping extinguish multiple fires in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said if residents see suspicious activity, they should call 911 instead.

The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center reminded residents their actions can contribute to out-of-control fires during dry and windy weather conditions. It said accidental kindling could turn into a massive fire which requires several trucks and personnel.

Emergency Communications said weather conditions that lead to out-of-control fires should be taken seriously to avoid accidents.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.