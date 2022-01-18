Advertisement

Abortion clinics challenging Texas law dealt new setback

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has...
Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday steered a decision about Texas’ strict abortion law to the state’s Republican-majority Supreme Court, dealing opponents another defeat and raising their concerns that the near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision routed the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by nine Republican justices.

There is no timetable for when the state supreme court might take up the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Sarge the giraffe celebrates his shared birthday with Betty White
Topeka Zoo partners with Helping Hands for the Betty White Challenge
Organizations return to Topeka Harvesters for its Day of Service in honor of MLK day
Organizations honor MLK through service for its National Day of Service
The Topeka Zoo and Helping Hands Humane Society have partnered with each other to participate...
Topeka Zoo partners with HHHS in Betty White Challenge