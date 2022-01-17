USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW)- Seaman School District held a special meeting on Monday afternoon to announce they will be putting a pause on contact tracing.

“This is a lot to keep track of on any given day when we have over 100 positive cases coming in daily. Consider those 100 cases have five close contacts in a day, that is 500 close contacts identified and notified,” said Superintendent Steve Noble.

Noble says the nursing staff is overwhelmed and can not keep up with the amount of cases.

“They are at their tipping point, we believe ethically all this that they possibly can to keep the school community safe. That’s why they do what they do, but when they can’t physically do that, it weighs on them,” he said.

He says if parents believe their child is a close contact or shows symptoms, to keep them home.

The board will meet to see if they will reinstate close tracking on a later date.

