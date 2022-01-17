Advertisement

Topeka Zoo partners with Helping Hands for the Betty White Challenge

Topeka Zoo Brick Campaign
Topeka Zoo Brick Campaign(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo and Helping Hands Humane Society have partnered with each other to participate in the national Betty White Challenge movement.

Lexi Granados is the Social Media and Digital Content Coordinator at the Topeka Zoo and says that Betty White actually has a closer connection to the Topeka Zoo than some people may realize.

“Sarge is one of our giraffes and he shares the same birthday as Betty White,” says Granados, “Sarge is now 10 years old while White would have turned 100.”

To participate in White’s continued conservation efforts and overall love for animals, the Topeka Zoo has decided to partner with Helping Hands Humane Society and send a portion of their buy a brick campaign funds to the Betty White Challenge fundraiser. The brick campaign was initially started as a fundraiser for the Topeka Zoo’s new state of the art giraffe exhibit set to open this fall.

“Each brick costs $100 and for the challenge we will donate $5 of every brick purchased to the Betty White Challenge at Helping Hands,” says Granados.

The $5 donation from every brick purchased through their campaign started today and will continue through Sunday, January 23.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station

Latest News

USD 345 Elementary students will soon have early release every Friday, to give teachers...
USD 345 will discontinue contact tracing due to rising cases
A 35-year-old woman was arrested Sunday evening after an incident at an Ottawa residence in...
Ottawa woman arrested Sunday evening after threatening man with machete
Statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Kansas State University Campus. Courtesy KSU
K-State holds MLK observance week Jan. 22 - 27
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events