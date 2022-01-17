Topeka Zoo partners with Helping Hands for the Betty White Challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo and Helping Hands Humane Society have partnered with each other to participate in the national Betty White Challenge movement.

Lexi Granados is the Social Media and Digital Content Coordinator at the Topeka Zoo and says that Betty White actually has a closer connection to the Topeka Zoo than some people may realize.

“Sarge is one of our giraffes and he shares the same birthday as Betty White,” says Granados, “Sarge is now 10 years old while White would have turned 100.”

To participate in White’s continued conservation efforts and overall love for animals, the Topeka Zoo has decided to partner with Helping Hands Humane Society and send a portion of their buy a brick campaign funds to the Betty White Challenge fundraiser. The brick campaign was initially started as a fundraiser for the Topeka Zoo’s new state of the art giraffe exhibit set to open this fall.

“Each brick costs $100 and for the challenge we will donate $5 of every brick purchased to the Betty White Challenge at Helping Hands,” says Granados.

The $5 donation from every brick purchased through their campaign started today and will continue through Sunday, January 23.

