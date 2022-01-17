St. Francis to gradually bring back full surgery schedule
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two weeks after heavily reducing its surgery schedule, The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus is beginning a gradual return to its normal schedule.
The hospital originally cut down to performing only urgent and time-sensitive surgeries January 5, allowing its Post Anesthesia Care Unit to be used as overflow for the surge of inpatients caused by recent COVID-19 spikes.
St. Francis is bringing back non-urgent out-patient surgeries this week, and will look to continue adding back more surgical services moving forward.
