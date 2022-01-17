Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire Monday morning produced a large amount of black smoke that drifted over a portion of North Topeka.
The fire was reported around 8 a.m. just southwest of the junction of N.W. US-75 and US-24 highways on the city’s northwest side.
Heavy flames and smoke were visible to motorists passing by the area on the highways.
The fire appeared to be coming from a large brush pile that was located behind a row of businesses.
There was no report of damage to structures in the vicinity.
Crews had the fire under control in about a half-hour.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
