Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire Monday morning produced a large amount of black smoke that drifted over a portion of North Topeka.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. just southwest of the junction of N.W. US-75 and US-24 highways on the city’s northwest side.

Heavy flames and smoke were visible to motorists passing by the area on the highways.

The fire appeared to be coming from a large brush pile that was located behind a row of businesses.

There was no report of damage to structures in the vicinity.

Crews had the fire under control in about a half-hour.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.