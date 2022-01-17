Advertisement

Ottawa woman arrested Sunday evening after threatening man with machete

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Sunday evening after an incident at an Ottawa residence in...
A 35-year-old woman was arrested Sunday evening after an incident at an Ottawa residence in which authorities said she threatened a man with a machete.(Subkmitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested Sunday evening after an incident at an Ottawa residence in which authorities said she threatened a man with a machete.

In a post on the Ottawa Police Department’s Facebook page, authorities said an armed disturbance was reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 800 block of S. Olive Street.

Ottawa police officers responded to the scene and spoke with a 57-year-old man, who told them a female he knew had threatened him with a machete.

The man was able to get out of the house and report the incident to Ottawa police.

The man also told officers the woman in the house had access to a handgun and a shotgun, in addition to the machete.

Officers’ attempts to communicate with the woman weren’t successful, according to the Facebook post, and the police department’s Special Tactics and Rescue -- or STAR -- team responded to the address to serve a search warrant for evidence related to the assault, as well as to arrest the suspect.

Around 5 p.m., the Facebook post stated, officers were able to enter the home and take the woman into custody without further incident.

The woman, identified as Karly Robinson, 35, of Ottawa, was booked into the Franklin County Jail in connection with the incident.

Officials said Robinson remained in jail Monday afternoon pending the filing of formal charges. No bond had been set.

In addition to the Ottawa Police Department, additional support came from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Ottawa Fire Department.

“I am thankful for the great cooperation by all agencies involved in this incident,” Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner said in the Facebook post. “The department focuses on de-escalation first, but when those efforts fail have a trained and capable team of law enforcement officers to bring these incidents to a safe conclusion.”

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The court case of Shawnee Heights parent of children’s covid-related quarantines continues,...
Shawnee Heights, Turner High basketball game ends with fight involving students, parents
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response...
Senator to introduce FAUCI Act after hot mic situation during Senate hearing
Former Topeka High running back Ky Thomas announces he will transfer to the Kansas Jayhawks on...
Former Topeka High star Ky Thomas will transfer to Kansas
FILE
Kansas Court disbars lawyer for “ghosting” clients
FILE
One shot, killed on train in Missouri; body found after train arrived in station

Latest News

Statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Kansas State University Campus. Courtesy KSU
K-State holds MLK observance week Jan. 22 - 27
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events
A fire on Monday morning produced heavy black smoke that drifted east from the area of the N.W....
Smoke drifts over North Topeka after Monday morning fire
Emporia Unified School District 253 is holding a used tech sale starting at 11 a.m. Monday at...
Emporia school district to hold used tech sale on Monday