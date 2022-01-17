Ottawa woman arrested Sunday evening after threatening man with machete

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was arrested Sunday evening after an incident at an Ottawa residence in which authorities said she threatened a man with a machete.

In a post on the Ottawa Police Department’s Facebook page, authorities said an armed disturbance was reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 800 block of S. Olive Street.

Ottawa police officers responded to the scene and spoke with a 57-year-old man, who told them a female he knew had threatened him with a machete.

The man was able to get out of the house and report the incident to Ottawa police.

The man also told officers the woman in the house had access to a handgun and a shotgun, in addition to the machete.

Officers’ attempts to communicate with the woman weren’t successful, according to the Facebook post, and the police department’s Special Tactics and Rescue -- or STAR -- team responded to the address to serve a search warrant for evidence related to the assault, as well as to arrest the suspect.

Around 5 p.m., the Facebook post stated, officers were able to enter the home and take the woman into custody without further incident.

The woman, identified as Karly Robinson, 35, of Ottawa, was booked into the Franklin County Jail in connection with the incident.

Officials said Robinson remained in jail Monday afternoon pending the filing of formal charges. No bond had been set.

In addition to the Ottawa Police Department, additional support came from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Ottawa Fire Department.

“I am thankful for the great cooperation by all agencies involved in this incident,” Ottawa Police Chief Adam Weingartner said in the Facebook post. “The department focuses on de-escalation first, but when those efforts fail have a trained and capable team of law enforcement officers to bring these incidents to a safe conclusion.”

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.